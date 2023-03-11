Experience the best of Charlottesville living in this modern 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse built in 2018 in a quiet neighborhood. This stunning townhouse features an open and airy floor plan. Kitchen comes fully equipped with all the latest appliances and plenty of counter space to prepare your favorite meals. You'll love the spacious living area, complete with large windows that let in plenty of natural light. Upstairs, you'll find three comfortable bedrooms, each with ample closet space and plush carpeting. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower. There's also a shared bathroom with a full bathtub, perfect for relaxing after a long day. Enjoy the convenience of a private, attached garage. The neighborhood has a family-friendly playground, is surrounded by several parks and hiking trails, and downtown Charlottesville is just a short drive away. Rent includes trash disposal, snow removal and yard maintenance.