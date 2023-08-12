Charming townhome with mountain views available now at Avinity Loop. Situated just minutes from UVA and downtown Charlottesville and a stone's throw from Wegmans and I64. Featuring 3 floors including an open concept main level with handsomely appointed kitchen, formal dining space, half bath & tons of natural light. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths upstairs and a rec/bonus room with half bath on the entry level. Walk out to the patio from the main level. Enjoy views of Carter's mountain from the living room or from your home office in the upstairs bedroom. One car garage! The community boasts a playground, dog park, club house and ample parking.
3 Bedroom Home in CHARLOTTESVILLE - $2,595
