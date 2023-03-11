Do not miss out on this opportunity!! Enjoy peace and tranquility of living in the country yet 10 minutes to town. You may hear a turkey gooble or a cow moo in the distance. This is a brand new home!! This three bedroom and two bath home is ready for a new tenant. Mountain views from the kitchen, family room and deck. Sits on 5 acres and you do not have to mow it! Yard maintenance is covered by the owner. Your bills will be trash, electricity, cable and wifi.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,500
