3 years new- beautiful Stanley Martin townhome ready for occupancy. Spacious open floorplan. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, spacious master suite with ensuite bath with ceramic tile and walk-in closet, terrace level features family room and full bath. Luxury washer and dryer included. Attic space with ladder. Deck to enjoy views. 2 car garage .HOA dues included in rent. Covers trash pickup and lawn maintenance. No pets, no smoking Walk to Hollymead Town Center. Convenient to NGIC, restaurants, schools and Charlottesville. Will consider 6 to 9 month lease.