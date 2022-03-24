 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,500

Available June 6, 2022. Fantastic opportunity in Huntington Village! Flexible floorplan offers comfortable living on 3 floors. Spacious main floor has 3 living spaces and wood burning fireplace, kitchen and half bath plus back deck. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the terrace level, there is a family room with fireplace and kitchenette plus full bathroom - an ideal spot to use as a bedroom suite or rec room. This home backs to a wooded area and is a quick walk to North Grounds and UVA sporting venues. Shown by appointment only with at least 24 hour notice needed.

