Available 4/1/22! Enjoy this charming renovated three bedroom, two bath cottage located in heart of Charlottesville. Brand kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms and terrace level have been recently updated as well providing lots of space. Special features include: hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, dutch door, custom built-ins, new windows, copper gutters, new gas hot water heater and furnace. This home is adjacent to the CAT stop (Charlottesville Area Transit) A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,500
