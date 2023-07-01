FOR RENT: 3 bed, 2 full/2 half bath, 2,104 fin sq ft end unit Cascadia neighborhood townhome, built in 2019, with 1-car attached garage along with driveway and street parking. 1-year minimum rent starting August 1st, 2023; would consider 18 and 24 month-lease. $2,450 (this includes HOA fee); utilities separate/paid for by tenant. Unfurnished. Washer/dryer present. Pet-friendly, 1 pet allowed (dog or cat, no other pets permitted), $100 pet deposit with $50/mo pet fee. No smoking. Security deposit and 1st month rent is due at signing.