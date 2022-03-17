3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,400

Available June 1, 2022. Gorgeous, spacious house in desirable Rugby Ave neighborhood! Each room in this house is wonderfully large and full of light. One level living! Interior includes beautiful, open living room with decorative fireplace and built-in's, separate dining room with charming built in corner cabinets, fully equipped kitchen, two large bedrooms that could each serve as a master, depending on preference, one with attached full bath and one with large, newly finished full bath just across the hall. One additional room could serve as a third bedroom or wonderful home office with spectacular views of the beautifully landscaped yard and an attached screened in porch. Exterior has two fully fenced yards/gardens, off back and side of house.