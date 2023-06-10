Brand new end unit townhome in desirable Forest Lakes Neighborhood. Immediate occupancy possible. Brand new luxury townhome features gourmet oversized island kitchen with quartz countertops, maple linen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry, pendant lights, large dining area; spacious family room with recessed lighting and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Oversized rear deck with water views and large level backyard. Upper level features master suite with trey ceiling, ensuite bath and walk-in closet; 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry; Terrace level features large family room, home office and full bath. Walk to pools, playgrounds and amenities of this community. Minutes to schools, NGIC, UVA, shopping and restaurants.