3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,250

Don't miss this Multi-level Townhome only across from NGIC (National Ground Intelligence Center) and only minutes to shopping! Walk in level has a garage and family room that could serve as a Guest area and the main level (middle level) is a huge open great room with granite kitchen counters in the large kitchen with lots of windows on the front and back of the home. The breakfast nook area opens out to the fenced enclosed patio area for sunning and relaxing! Upper floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, the master walk in shower has two shower heads. Efficient Heat Pump for central heating and cooling. Walk the neighborhood or walk to get 7-11 Treats or morning coffee for convenience! Available May 1, Deposit required, no pets. New Vinyl plank floor going into lower level Family Room, no showings until after April 11, 2022

