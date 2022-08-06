Gorgeous home w/gourmet kitchen w/maple cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters & breakfast bar. Wood or ceramic tile floors everywhere except carpet in bdrms. Laundry on bdrm floor. Huge walk-out basement w/lots of storage space. Spacious mature neighborhood w'wide street & sidewalks. Two miles from UVA. Easy access to UVA via city bus system, free ride with a UVA ID. Easy commute driving to UVA commuter lots at football stadium or JPJ basketball arena. Great location for UVA Medical Center faculty, staff & graduate students. Located downtown & only five minute drive to 5th Street Station (Wegmans, restaurants, shops, movie theater). The back deck looks over a green space where a trail connects directly to the Rivanna Trail. Easy in-town living! Agent is related to owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,200
