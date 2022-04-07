 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,100

Spacious Townhouse (END UNIT) on cul de sac. Hardwood floors on main and 2nd floor. Eat-in kitch w/granite counter tops & pantry closet. LR w/ wood-burning fireplace opens to Dining area & deck. Main level BR w/ built-in desk could be used as office, den, playroom. Main level full BA. Upstairs:Loft area. Master BR w/ bay window, W-I closet, hdwd flr and BA w/ double sink vanity. 2nd BR w/ private BA. Carpeted lower level Rec rm, media/game rm, half BA + laundry rm. W/D included. 1 reserved parking space in front of unit. Ample guest parking. Enjoy the community pool. Minimum credit score of 680, *$50 application/credit check fee per adult*

