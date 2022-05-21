3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,050

Don't miss this Multi-level Townhome only across from NGIC (National Ground Intelligence Center) and only minutes to shopping! The walk-in level has a garage and family room that could serve as a Guest area and the main level (middle level) is a huge open great room with granite kitchen counters in the large kitchen with lots of windows on the front and back of the home. The breakfast nook area opens out to the fenced enclosed patio area for sunning and relaxing! The upper floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, the master walk-in shower has two showerheads. Efficient Heat Pump for central heating and cooling. Walk the neighborhood or walk to get 7-11 Treats or morning coffee for convenience! Available May 1, Deposit required, no pets. New Vinyl plank floor in lower level Family Room.