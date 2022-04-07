Available June 6, 2022. The main level has an open floor plan from the sunny living room to the kitchen that opens to the dining area and sunroom. The back deck is just outside the sunroom doors - relaxing place to see the views! Master bedroom has a wonderful ensuite bath with soaking tub, dual vanities & separate shower. Two other bedrooms share the hall bath. Another large living space on the terrace level enjoys a wall of windows, a full bath, and opens to the family room. Live moments from Downtown, I-64 & steps from the conveniences that Pavillions at Pantops has to offer including restaurants, shops, grocery, and pharmacy.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,000
