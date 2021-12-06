 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $199,900

Totally updated by AHIP in 2018 this home has a lot to offer. Great location near city parks, downtown and 5th Street Station with bus stops nearby. AHIP installed new insulated siding, new roof, new heat and air, new windows, new kitchen appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new hot water heater and a new liner for the wood burning fireplace. "AS IS"

