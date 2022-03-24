3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,850

Available June 1, 2022. Well maintained townhome in the City of Charlottesville. Walking distance to UVA grounds and hospital. The top level includes a master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms that share a hallway bath. The lower walk-out level includes a large family room, a home office space or guest bedroom option, and the 3rd full bath. The side by side washer and dryer are located in the unfinished area of the basement. Enjoy the large rear deck with wooded views, located off of the kitchen space. One designated parking space is located right in front of the home. Additional unmarked spaces are available on a first comebasis. *Occupancy is limited to no more than 3 unrelated people.