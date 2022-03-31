Back on the rental market - and ready for new tenants! Well maintained 3 BR, 2.5 bath Forest Lakes townhouse, with main floor master suite and main floor laundry; two additional bedrooms and full bath on second floor. Fresh interior paint. Forest Lakes lifestyle includes outdoor pool, tennis courts, walking trails, exercise room, clubhouse. Trash and lawn care included in rent. Pets on a case by case basis; smoking not permitted inside. Credit check, references, income verification.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,850
