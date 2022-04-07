 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,600

Orangedale neighborhood town-home semi-attached (duplex) has 1 full and one half baths. Large formal dinning room, large living room with wood burning fire place. Back covered patio has access to locked lit storage/darkroom (houses water heater) with semi-sunny back yard. The neighbors yards are fenced on side only. Close to city park & paved running path. Forest Hills Splash Park is just a quick walk away. Close to City Bus Stop, 5th Street Station w/ anchor Wegmans, Panera and Kanak Indian, downtown Charlottesville and UVA. 2018 updates include new insulated siding, roof, HVAC, windows, kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets, hot water heater and liner for the wood burning fireplace. 2022 Updates are in progress and include stainless steel refrigerator, fresh paint and new carpet.

