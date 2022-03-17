3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,550

Available May 2, 2022. Convenient townhouse located within minutes of historic Downtown, hospitals, UVA and Belmont. This light and bright home features laminate floors throughout the main level, spacious living room with bay window, galley style kitchen, oak cabinets, formica counters and recessed lighting. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom with 2 closets, plus two more bedrooms. Enjoy the back patio off the dining room which is perfect for entertaining.