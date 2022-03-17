Available May 2, 2022. Convenient townhouse located within minutes of historic Downtown, hospitals, UVA and Belmont. This light and bright home features laminate floors throughout the main level, spacious living room with bay window, galley style kitchen, oak cabinets, formica counters and recessed lighting. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom with 2 closets, plus two more bedrooms. Enjoy the back patio off the dining room which is perfect for entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,550
Related to this story
Most Popular
In 2011 it was C-H-O-C-A-G-O. Now, it’s C-H-O-C-A-G-N-O.
Charlottesville and Albemarle County have moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level, which…
A Portsmouth man will serve two life sentences for the violent rape of a Charlottesville woman while he was on the lam and one of the Virginia…
The Virginia men's basketball team will play in the postseason for the 10th straight time, but for the first time since 2013, it won’t be in the NCAA Tournament.
A cut cable in Culpeper disrupted internet service to local schools Tuesday, including at the University of Virginia.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 63-43 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament
Virginia gets roughed up by UNC in ACC quarterfinals, leaving its postseason future in serious doubt
A record setting half for offensive ineptitude sent Virginia home from the ACC Tournament on Thursday, and might have sunk any chance the Cavaliers had at receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Virginia football team will host James Madison in 2023 at Scott Stadium to mark the first meeting between the Hoos and the Dukes since 1983.
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.