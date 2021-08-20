 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,500,000

Farmington home overlooking 6th Fairway of the Farmington Country Club East 9 golf course. Located in the highly desired area of Old Garth Road, it provides easy access to Club amenities and both Ivy Rd and Garth/Barracks Roads. Spacious home features wide Entrance Foyer, 1st Floor Master Suite w/Fireplace, 2nd Bedroom Suite, formal Dining Room, formal Living Room w/Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen w/adjoining Laundry. Large private Balcony is accessible from Living Room and Master Suite and overlooks expansive yard and golf course! Terrace level has Family Room w/Beverage Bar & Fireplace, sliding glass doors open to large covered patio, 3rd Bedroom w/ Full Bath & access to an oversized 2-car Garage. Easy access to UVa, C'ville conveniences, medical facilities, Rt 250, Rt 29 & I-64 thoroughfares, and country club environments.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Number of COVID hospitalizations at UVa surging
UVa

Number of COVID hospitalizations at UVa surging

“We get transfers of patients that can't be taken care of elsewhere that need really advanced therapies to support them through their COVID illness, so that's why our ICU population continues to remain pretty steady.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert