3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,500,000

Farmington home overlooking 6th Fairway of the Farmington Country Club East 9 golf course. Located in the highly desired area of Old Garth Road, it provides easy access to Club amenities and both Ivy Rd and Garth/Barracks Roads. Spacious home features wide Entrance Foyer, 1st Floor Master Suite w/Fireplace, 2nd Bedroom Suite, formal Dining Room, formal Living Room w/Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen w/adjoining Laundry. Large private Balcony is accessible from Living Room and Master Suite and overlooks expansive yard and golf course! Terrace level has Family Room w/Beverage Bar & Fireplace, sliding glass doors open to large covered patio, 3rd Bedroom w/ Full Bath & access to an oversized 2-car Garage. Easy access to UVa, C'ville conveniences, medical facilities, Rt 250, Rt 29 & I-64 thoroughfares, and country club environments.