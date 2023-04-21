Luxury one-level living in sought-after Western Albemarle! Use this plan or customize your own plan on 23+ acres with outstanding Blue Ridge views. Enjoy the peaceful setting with a creek and private pond set back from the quiet country road just minutes to shopping, dining, vineyards & breweries. This rare property features a nearly level and elevated building site that is optimal to take in the beautiful views overlooking the private pond. The back of the property borders Dollins Creek and open bottom land with beautiful rock outcroppings. Surrounded by other new custom homes on large rural lots in this fabulous enclave is an opportunity that doesn't come along often. Bring your horses or other hobbies. Fiber optic internet is available. See MLS #630662 for land listing.