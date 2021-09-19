 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,300,000

Enter into this CIRCA 1939 3 bed 3 full / 1 half bath BRICK COLONIAL named 'HARMONY' to experience a custom-crafted WHITE CHEF'S KITCHEN (with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, immaculate QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, gold-infused TILE BACKSPLASH and hardware, & wine bar), bright 4-season SUN ROOM, grand Living Room FIREPLACE perfect for entertaining around, HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, second floor PRIMARY SUITE (feat. CUSTOM BUILT-INS & a RENOVATED BATH with GLASS SHOWER & dedicated vanity seating), a spa-like FRONT FOUNTAIN COURTYARD, and a sunny SLATE STONE PATIO with OUTDOOR SHOWER and JACUZZI! Work from home with reliable TING INTERNET! Greet guests at the SEMI CIRCLE DRIVEWAY and immerse them in an unparalleled, luxurious estate experience CONVENIENTLY LOCATED within close proximity to UVA, Barracks Road Shopping, & the historic downtown mall!

