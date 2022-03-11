3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,299,999

Unique opportunity to purchase this notable Belmont building within a few blocks of the historic downtown mall. 3br 2ba home with commercial space attached. Spacious yard with a beautiful porch. Up to seven off street parking spaces. Retail space on first level could be a grocery, take-out, or business. Opportunity to reinvent a neighborhood treasure. The home of Belmont Market for decades, this building is synonymous with the neighborhood it calls home.