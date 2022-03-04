3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,295,000

Architectural Digest worthy, comprehensively renovated city gem located in the highly desirable Lewis Mountain neighborhood within walking distance to the University of Virginia, Scott Stadium and just minutes to historic downtown and all area amenties. The property was gutted, renovated and transformed by a well known designer in 2019 and now offers a fresh exterior with extensive hardscape and landscaping, a magnificent interior with every surface redone plus new systems including HVAC, updated electrical and plumbing. The floor plan offers wonderful entertaining and living spaces including a large light-filled great room with floor to ceiling windows, fireplace and built-ins, dining room, all new kitchen with custom cabinetry, cozy den, family room, plus a combination room that can serve as a guest suite or home office with adjacent wet bar. The master suite was expanded with a beautiful ensuite bath outfitted with top of the line finishes including Walker Zanger tile, large walk in shower and custom cabinetry and fixtures. The list of improvements is extensive. Move right into a fabulous home where every detail was thoughtfully completed by true professionals and with great care!