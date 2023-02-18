The Stuart model home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept main level living with a bonus room and half bath above the garage. The vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom yield fantastic views. Inside you will find many custom features like hotel style vanities, zero entry master shower, and built ins. There is a large covered porch on the back of the house. Both the attic and garage have extra storage opportunities. Come build your dream home with real hardwood floors, Pella windows, KitchenAid appliances, quartz counters, modern efficiency and much more all included. Ivy Ridge will consist of 6 subdivided rural lots in the heart of Ivy with great access to 64. This elevated home site has great views and a usable yard. Pictures are from a Stuart previously built.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,028,000
