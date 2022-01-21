 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $595,000

3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $595,000

Private, secluded, country setting in Northern Albemarle on 22.5 acres near Preddy Creek Park. The property has a sizable cleared area around the house, completely surrounded by woods. The home has a spacious living area right off the open kitchen with vaulted ceilings and natural light. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and great views out the back. The additional family room off the kitchen is an excellent space for entertaining with a built-in wet bar. Upstairs has two bedrooms, a full bath, and a master ensuite with a walk-in closet. The large back deck makes for a great place to enjoy the quiet countryside. This home also includes a bonus room/office, high speed internet, and a sizable detached two-car garage. The roof was installed in 2013, along with the back deck. Owners have kept excellent care of the home and recently had several improvements done including new skylights and fireplace insert installed in November 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert