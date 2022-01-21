Private, secluded, country setting in Northern Albemarle on 22.5 acres near Preddy Creek Park. The property has a sizable cleared area around the house, completely surrounded by woods. The home has a spacious living area right off the open kitchen with vaulted ceilings and natural light. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and great views out the back. The additional family room off the kitchen is an excellent space for entertaining with a built-in wet bar. Upstairs has two bedrooms, a full bath, and a master ensuite with a walk-in closet. The large back deck makes for a great place to enjoy the quiet countryside. This home also includes a bonus room/office, high speed internet, and a sizable detached two-car garage. The roof was installed in 2013, along with the back deck. Owners have kept excellent care of the home and recently had several improvements done including new skylights and fireplace insert installed in November 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $595,000
