It is HOT outside and what is better than having your OWN pool retreat in your backyard! Imagine summer backyard BBQs with volleyball, badminton & pool parties with plenty of space to social distance! A unique A frame house that is quaint and cozy with the character and charm a log home brings. The home was built with love, imagination and a multitude of local product from the Shenandoah river stone for the large rock fire place, the hand honed Timber mantle to the orchard rock hearth. Through time, as the family grew so did the needs of the house! 2 more bedrooms...a play room and garage then ANOTHER garage and a pool! The 2nd addition also included in floor heat under the stamped concrete floor!
3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
Dr. Emily Young, a psychologist at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, testified that she is a family friend of Lapides and would still trust him to care for her children.
Hadaesha Mary Estella Haynes, 17, was reported missing from the 100 block of Longwood Avenue on Thursday.
Since July 15, there have been 18 reported catalytic converter thefts in Charlottesville, all stolen from Toyota Priuses.
The suspect was charged with attempted concealment of a dead body, unlawful shooting in an occupied dwelling, second degree homicide, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.
“We have been in contact with the patron of the legislation to confirm that this was not the intent of the legislation ..."
DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said Tesla is eligible under state law to open these stores, despite a law generally prohibiting manufacturers from owning dealerships.
A General District Court judge denied bond Friday morning for the 27-year-old local woman charged with second degree murder in the June 16 sho…
A UVa Health spokesman said a vaccine requirement has not been ruled out.