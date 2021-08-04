3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $535,000

 Skip to main content
It is HOT outside and what is better than having your OWN pool retreat in your backyard! Imagine summer backyard BBQs with volleyball, badminton & pool parties with plenty of space to social distance! A unique A frame house that is quaint and cozy with the character and charm a log home brings. The home was built with love, imagination and a multitude of local product from the Shenandoah river stone for the large rock fire place, the hand honed Timber mantle to the orchard rock hearth. Through time, as the family grew so did the needs of the house! 2 more bedrooms...a play room and garage then ANOTHER garage and a pool! The 2nd addition also included in floor heat under the stamped concrete floor!

