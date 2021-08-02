BRAND NEW READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Your family will love this spacious Colonial with huge windows allowing so much natural light, 30x14 Great room with wood burning FP, 9' ceilings on the main level, hardwood floors 1st & 2nd level, ceramic tile & double vanities in the bathrooms, GORGEOUS kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white 42" cabinets, amazing light granite on counters and center island. Owner's Suite has a cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet and large bath with soaking tub and separate tiled shower. Relax on the full front porch or your large private rear deck. Over-sized 2 car side-load garage, a large finished basement with LVT and a half bath, basement would make a great 4th bedroom for a teen or anyone. Situated on 2 acres, down a very nice private lane in scenic Barboursville only minutes to restaurants, shopping, Blue Ridge Parkway, endless hiking and all things outdoors right out your doorstep. Local builder Tony Davis with more than 30 years in the business delivers the best quality home you will find anywhere and at a price you can afford. Call for a showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $399,900
