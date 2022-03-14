3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $360,000

Nestled quietly on a beautiful cul-de-sac, this home in desirable Waters Edge is the perfect escape for someone looking for a quiet neighborhood without the hustle and bustle of the city - only a short 15 minute drive away. This characteristic property boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1993 sqft of spacious living as well as an additional 400 sqft in garage space. The main floor offers an open floor plan with modern kitchen containing stainless steel appliances, solid-surface countertops, and large island, a comfortable living room with gas fireplace, all with ample natural light! The second floor features a gorgeous primary bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with dual vanities. Take advantage of the loft area for your home gym or office. Also on the second floor are two additional bedrooms and full bath. The home has been lovingly cared for with a brand new HVAC system and thoughtful landscaping upgrades. Please get in touch today to schedule a private tour.