This 2-story, 3 bed 3.5 bath, COLONIAL home in Greene County's FOXWOOD neighborhood features a brand new BASEMENT STUDIO APARTMENT (with exterior access & laundry), an ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE, large PRIMARY SUITE with FIREPLACE, SOAKER TUB, & WALK-IN CLOSET, and a SPACIOUS BACKYARD! Relax on the ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH, entertain friends on the SUNNY BACK DECK with GAZEBO, and prepare meals in the EAT-IN KITCHEN with ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Enjoy NO HOA and being conveniently located just 9 minutes from PREDDY CREEK TRAIL PARK and NGIC, 10 minutes from the airport, and 20 minutes from Charlottesville, UVA, and the Hospital! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 1/15 12-2PM.
3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $350,000
