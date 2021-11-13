AMERICAS BEST HOUSE PLAN -(House Plan 526-00030)- TO BE BUILT --IF YOUR LOOKING FOR ONE LEVEL LIVING -OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN LOOK NO FARTHER. HAVE YOUR OWN 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH SITUATED ON OVER 2 ACRES IN BEAUTIFUL WESTERN ORANGE COUNTY. MINUTES FROM WALMART, GROCERY STORES AND RESTAURANTS. ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE ON THE SCREENED IN PORCH OFF OF YOUR BREAKFAST NOOK! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, TILE FLOORING IN KITCHEN BATHROOM, HARDWOOD IN MAIN LIVING AREA,CARPET IN BEDROOMS. 1438 SQ FT HEATED/COOLED LIVING SPACE -242 SQ/FT DECK/COVERED PORCH=1680
3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Charlottesville Police Chief Brackney files discrimination complaints against city, wants $3 million settlement
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a discrimination complaint against the city with the U.S. Equal Employment Oppo…
Charlottesville’s Director of Communications Brian Wheeler is resigning, effective Nov. 19.
Five charges against Richard "Trey" Coe were certified: two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of strangulation.
Marc Woolley, who will be Charlottesville’s interim city manager for a $205,000 yearly salary, spent part of a special meeting of City Council…
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a…
The Traditionalist Worker Party, or TWP, has been a particular focus of the case so far as the plaintiffs have called upon various communications evidence from the group’s members.
Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-58 loss to Navy.
“From my time being a classroom teacher and administrator, I will tell you that the longest stretch mentally is the time from the Martin Luther King holiday to spring break."
Rev. Seth Wispelwey was part of a group of interfaith clergy members who said he was attacked and injured during the Unite the Right rally.
In an email, which followed James A. Fields’ 2018 first-degree murder conviction in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Michael Hill wrote that "There is no justice for the white man in these damnable Jew-run courts.”