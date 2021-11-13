 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $349,000

AMERICAS BEST HOUSE PLAN -(House Plan 526-00030)- TO BE BUILT --IF YOUR LOOKING FOR ONE LEVEL LIVING -OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN LOOK NO FARTHER. HAVE YOUR OWN 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH SITUATED ON OVER 2 ACRES IN BEAUTIFUL WESTERN ORANGE COUNTY. MINUTES FROM WALMART, GROCERY STORES AND RESTAURANTS. ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE ON THE SCREENED IN PORCH OFF OF YOUR BREAKFAST NOOK! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, TILE FLOORING IN KITCHEN BATHROOM, HARDWOOD IN MAIN LIVING AREA,CARPET IN BEDROOMS. 1438 SQ FT HEATED/COOLED LIVING SPACE -242 SQ/FT DECK/COVERED PORCH=1680

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert