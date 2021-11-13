3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $349,000

AMERICAS BEST HOUSE PLAN -(House Plan 526-00030)- TO BE BUILT --IF YOUR LOOKING FOR ONE LEVEL LIVING -OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN LOOK NO FARTHER. HAVE YOUR OWN 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH SITUATED ON OVER 2 ACRES IN BEAUTIFUL WESTERN ORANGE COUNTY. MINUTES FROM WALMART, GROCERY STORES AND RESTAURANTS. ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE ON THE SCREENED IN PORCH OFF OF YOUR BREAKFAST NOOK! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, TILE FLOORING IN KITCHEN BATHROOM, HARDWOOD IN MAIN LIVING AREA,CARPET IN BEDROOMS. 1438 SQ FT HEATED/COOLED LIVING SPACE -242 SQ/FT DECK/COVERED PORCH=1680