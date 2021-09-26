Escape to the Country, but stay close to the City. Enjoy the charm and flow this home offers with it's 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. 15 minutes to NGIC 20 min. to C'ville. Private large backyard - garden spot - lots of room to entertain and cook-out! Close by Shopping and Restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $315,000
