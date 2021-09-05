3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $299,950

Quick! Act Fast!. This home has so much to offer you must schedule your appointment before it's too late. Stunning countryside with mountain views and high speed fiber INTERNET available. This 2 level home offers main floor living with a walkout level basement. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. There is a laundry closet for a washer and dryer in the master bedroom; as well as a utility room on the lower level for a second washer and dryer. The lower level of this home features a wet bar located just off a large entertaining room with a fireplace. There is an additional den located there which could be used as a 4th bedroom. The remainder of the lower level includes a separated in-law suite with a bedroom, bathroom with a deep jet tub, and a second kitchen. The owners of this home have lovingly updated much of the house with the intentions to stay after they retired. With a recent job change opportunity; the owners have decided to relocate and pass this beautiful property onto another family to call home. This home has so many updates we can not list them all here. Do not miss your chance to view this stunning property. Schedule your showing today!