Quick! Act Fast!. This home has so much to offer you must schedule your appointment before it's too late. Stunning countryside with mountain views and high speed fiber INTERNET available. This 2 level home offers main floor living with a walkout level basement. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. There is a laundry closet for a washer and dryer in the master bedroom; as well as a utility room on the lower level for a second washer and dryer. The lower level of this home features a wet bar located just off a large entertaining room with a fireplace. There is an additional den located there which could be used as a 4th bedroom. The remainder of the lower level includes a separated in-law suite with a bedroom, bathroom with a deep jet tub, and a second kitchen. The owners of this home have lovingly updated much of the house with the intentions to stay after they retired. With a recent job change opportunity; the owners have decided to relocate and pass this beautiful property onto another family to call home. This home has so many updates we can not list them all here. Do not miss your chance to view this stunning property. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $299,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
The announcement did little to clarify the reasons for either employment decision, but followed months of behind the scenes struggles that were recently brought to public attention.
Places north and west of Richmond stand to see the biggest soaking
Amber Harper said that her 15-year-old son, Ti’lor Harper, was checking on his cousin, who was involved in the fight, but didn’t know what happened that led to her son ending up on the ground underneath two deputies.
“It's trying to get your toddler to wear a mask,” she said. “If the toddler feels like it, they do it and if they don't, they don’t. It’s not viciousness; it’s not meanness. You can explain until you are blue in the face but the toddler is going to take the mask off.”
Among those expressing shock and frustration with Brackney’s termination was Mayor Nikuyah Walker, who took to Facebook on Wednesday evening to share her thoughts.
Several members of the UVa Board of Visitors told athletics staff on Friday that they support funding a $136 million athletics project that includes $65 million to build a football training facility and $22 million to renovate the existing facility for use as an Olympic sports training facility.
The collision occurred at a construction site in the 900 block of Druid Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday.
Royal A. Gurley, Jr. will start the job Oct. 4.
“Major Mooney has said he will not be a candidate for the chief’s position; however, he has committed to helping keep the department moving in a positive direction.”
Employees’ ability to adapt to a new normal was key in the business’ success throughout the past 18 months, including shifting operations to drive-thru.