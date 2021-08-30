 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $205,000

Come take a look at this home nestled on 2.15 private acres in Barboursville. Move in ready and 1 level living! A wonderful open floor plan with split bedrooms, a wood burning fireplace with stone surround. Spacious closets in all bedrooms. Master bath has large, soaking tub and linen closet for additional storage. Kitchen was remodeled in 2019 and has newer dishwasher and refrigerator. Laundry room doubles as a mud room with a separate entrance to backyard. There are great spaces for gardens - but plenty of mature trees to provide privacy from neighboring properties. Home is on a permanent foundation and there is a water treatment system. Shed conveys. Roof 10 yrs & HVAC is about 7 yrs old. New windows.

