3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $1,595,000

Not often can you find 113+/- acres within 20 minutes of Charlottesville without someone else's dream home built upon it. The building site offers stunning Blue Ridge Mountain views, majestic old oak trees & a blank canvas to create your own dream. The charming cottage is privately sited & not within view of the building site. The spacious 3 BR, 1.5 bath home offers an open floor plan, deck, patio and amazing vegetable & flower gardens. Live in the home while building or use it as your guest cottage or office. Enjoy daily walks on the manicured trails that meander along County Line Branch while listening to the water cascade over the rocks & watching the deer & turkey scurry away.