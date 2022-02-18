 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $1,595,000

3 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $1,595,000

Not often can you find 113+/- acres within 20 minutes of Charlottesville without someone else's dream home built upon it. The building site offers stunning Blue Ridge Mountain views, majestic old oak trees & a blank canvas to create your own dream. The charming cottage is privately sited & not within view of the building site. The spacious 3 BR, 1.5 bath home offers an open floor plan, deck, patio and amazing vegetable & flower gardens. Live in the home while building or use it as your guest cottage or office. Enjoy daily walks on the manicured trails that meander along County Line Branch while listening to the water cascade over the rocks & watching the deer & turkey scurry away.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert