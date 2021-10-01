3 Bedroom Home in Albemarle - $544,900

First time on market for this 3 bedroom and 1600sqft brick home with a spectacular location in Charlottesville, VA. This home is situated on a large .87 acre lot and features a full walkout basement that is partially finished and an attached 2-car carport. The home has hardwood floors throughout , a very large living area and the basement is partially finished with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. There is also plenty of storage in the attic, so you may be able to keep your below grade storage for more entertaining or below grade living space. This location is simply ideal. Less than 1 mile from Charlottesville high school near Meadowbrook Heights Rd, the Greenbriar neighborhood is just of HWY 250 and also only 1.5 miles from US 29. You're only 2.4 miles from UVA. Looking for a large lot in a desired neighborhood near it all? Call today.