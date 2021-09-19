 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $289,500

Ranch style residence with full, unfinished, walk-out basement for future expansion; potentially doubling the finished square footage. This property has great potential with needed cleaning, updating and renovations. The home overlooks a bold stream that runs through the backyard with a strong spring. Land is all open with an expansive lawn suitable for animals and wonderful gardening opportunities. This is a lovely country property convenient to Batesville. A few of the features; paved circular driveway and hardwood floors under the carpet. Work from home with Fiber Optic Broadband Internet with FireFly (100 Mbps download/upload speed with Firefly Light up to 1 Gbps with Firefly Flash and whole home WiFi available).

