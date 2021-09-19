Ranch style residence with full, unfinished, walk-out basement for future expansion; potentially doubling the finished square footage. This property has great potential with needed cleaning, updating and renovations. The home overlooks a bold stream that runs through the backyard with a strong spring. Land is all open with an expansive lawn suitable for animals and wonderful gardening opportunities. This is a lovely country property convenient to Batesville. A few of the features; paved circular driveway and hardwood floors under the carpet. Work from home with Fiber Optic Broadband Internet with FireFly (100 Mbps download/upload speed with Firefly Light up to 1 Gbps with Firefly Flash and whole home WiFi available).
3 Bedroom Home in Afton - $289,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
At 1:39 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 313 Second St. SE., where the Bluegrass Grill and Bakery is located.
“In hindsight, I would have engaged the City Council more directly in my deliberations and worked in partnership with Chief Brackney to develop an improvement plan. Fact is, I just did not have the luxury of time."
Among the fatalities were two pedestrians
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
The ACC football power poll voting panel faces some difficult choices after another wild weekend of games in the conference.
During a dismissal hearing, U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon grilled Schilling's attorney about arguments connecting the Albemarle County general registrar to a mask dispute and voting delay.
I decided to act because I felt we were heading into another situation where Charlottesville Police Department would be gripped in chaos.