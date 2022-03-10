2 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $99,900

Charming Scottsville Cottage with river views and just steps to all of Scottsville's many shops and attractions. Featuring two beds and one bath, plus a kitchen, living room, large laundry room and spacious screened porch, this home harkens to a more simple time and is waiting for a new owner to put in some of the work it so richly deserves and requires. The lot is three quarters of an acre and offered trails & elevated viewpoints as well as a large shed should extra storage be needed. A rare and affordable opportunity to live in one of the area's most vibrant communities while remaining close to Charlottesville.