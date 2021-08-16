 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $540,000

This turnkey 10.87-acre horse farm has everything you need for you and your horses. Stepping into the charming Virginia farmhouse, a cozy living room with a Travertine tile floor greets you. To the right is a bedroom and bath that would also be perfect for an office space. The kitchen is open with recently replaced appliances, and there is a dining nook. You will love the private primary suite upstairs with its walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, two vanities, and a separate shower. Entering through the back door, you find a large mudroom leading to the kitchen. The Barnmaster center-aisle barn has eight 12 x 12 matted stalls with sliding windows and feed doors, a hot and cold wash bay, and a tack room with a bathroom. Turn out is easy with seven paddocks and four run-in sheds. Second access gates run through the middle of the paddocks. Water and electricity run to each paddock. An old arena with a bluestone base and arena light sit at the rear of the property. A nice trail runs along the perimeter of the farm and there is a wonderful building site at the rear of the property with mountain views. See online Brochure.

