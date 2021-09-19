This turnkey 10.87-acre horse farm has everything you need for you and your horses. Stepping into the charming Virginia farmhouse, a cozy living room with a Travertine tile floor greets you. To the right is a bedroom and bath that would also be perfect for an office space. The kitchen is open with recently replaced appliances, and there is a dining nook. You will love the private primary suite upstairs with its walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, two vanities, and a separate shower. Entering through the back door, you find a large mudroom leading to the kitchen. The Barnmaster center-aisle barn has eight 12 x 12 matted stalls with sliding windows and feed doors, a hot and cold wash bay, and a tack room with a bathroom. Turn out is easy with seven paddocks and four run-in sheds. Second access gates run through the middle of the paddocks. Water and electricity run to each paddock. An old arena with a bluestone base and arena light sit at the rear of the property. A nice trail runs along the perimeter of the farm and there is a wonderful building site at the rear of the property with mountain views. See online Brochure.
2 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $510,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
At 1:39 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 313 Second St. SE., where the Bluegrass Grill and Bakery is located.
“In hindsight, I would have engaged the City Council more directly in my deliberations and worked in partnership with Chief Brackney to develop an improvement plan. Fact is, I just did not have the luxury of time."
Among the fatalities were two pedestrians
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
The ACC football power poll voting panel faces some difficult choices after another wild weekend of games in the conference.
During a dismissal hearing, U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon grilled Schilling's attorney about arguments connecting the Albemarle County general registrar to a mask dispute and voting delay.
I decided to act because I felt we were heading into another situation where Charlottesville Police Department would be gripped in chaos.