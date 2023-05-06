Come see this brand new, move-in ready, single level home in the ever popular “55 and Better” Four Seasons neighborhood! Entering the home you'll notice the welcoming entry, the office w/French doors & the hallway leading you into the open living area. This home has 10' ceilings, a spectacular gourmet kitchen that includes stainless appliances, quartz countertops, a large island and a pantry. The fabulous great room has sliding glass doors that open onto the covered, screened-in patio. There's a light filled dining area perfect for entertaining. The large ensuite owner’s bedroom is built for rest & relaxation. There is a walk-in closet, and the bathroom has a shower with a bench, a double vanity and a water closet. There is another spacious bedroom, a 2nd full bath, and a laundry room with an entrance to the 2-car garage. This home, community & location has everything the active 55+ buyer is looking for, including a clubhouse with a gym and indoor pool! THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE ON OTHER LOTS W/OPTIONAL BASEMENT. Price subject to change; lot premiums may apply. Some photos are representative only and may show options not in this home.