Cozy 2 bed, 1 bath cottage with 3 car detached garage, partially fenced yard and shed on 2.34 acres. This home features a covered front porch, metal roof, living room with woodstove & ptac unit, eat-in kitchen with access to rear deck and a large yard. 3 bay detached garage with electric, partially fenced yard with a shed and two driveway entrances directly off Amicus Rd. No HOA! Convenient location - 10 minutes to Stanardsville and 10 minutes to Ruckersville.
2 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $175,000
