Highly desirable Village at Nahor detached home with two car garage. Two bedroom, 2 full bath open floor plan model with excellent natural light and privacy. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large cabinets, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large screen porch that opens to concrete patio for year round enjoyment. Custom window blinds. Enjoy maintenance free living in this community designed for adults 55+. Local shopping area less than 1 minute away. Pool & club house directly across the street. HOA includes lawn care, gutter cleaning, trash, & access to amenity package featuring a pool, clubhouse, fitness room, & walking trails. HERS rated & Pearl Certified.