Highly desirable Village at Nahor detached home with two car garage. Two bedroom, 2 full bath open floor plan model with excellent natural light and privacy. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large cabinets, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large screen porch that opens to concrete patio for year round enjoyment. Custom window blinds. Enjoy maintenance free living in this community designed for adults 55+. Local shopping area less than 1 minute away. Pool & club house directly across the street. HOA includes lawn care, gutter cleaning, trash, & access to amenity package featuring a pool, clubhouse, fitness room, & walking trails. HERS rated & Pearl Certified.
2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Firefly restaurant and game room in Charlottesville’s Woolen Mills neighborhood is for sale, but owner Melissa Meece says she doesn’t inte…
Officials who waived off a foul call on Virginia’s Ryan Dunn at the end of regulation Saturday did so in error, the ACC announced late Saturday night.
A shooting late Sunday night in the parking lot of the Red Crab restaurant off U.S. 29 just north of Charlottesville left one woman injured an…
The city of Charlottesville has issued multiple traffic advisories for Downtown that will be in effect this week.
The Spice Diva spice shop, a mainstay of Charlottesville’s Main Street Market for 11 years, will be closing its doors on Feb. 28.