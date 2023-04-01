New to the Market! Beautiful two bedroom, 2 bath detached one level home in Villages at Nahor Fluvanna's 55+ community. Landscaped and HOA maintained yard! Gorgeous hardwood floors, open universal design and loads of natural light. Kitchen hosts quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, expansive cabinetry and pantry. Enjoy the spacious great room with gas fireplace, bonus SUNROOM which also can be study or 3rd room for guests, outdoor patio, plus attached 2 car garage. Private owner's bedroom has dual vanity ensuite w/ceramic tile & large walk-in closet. Second bedroom has direct access to 2nd full bath and its' own large walk-in closet. Easy access main level laundry w/ sink and storage. Community includes yard care, mulch, gutter cleaning, trash, pool/clubhouse/fitness room, walking trails. HERS rated & Pearl Certification, close to shopping & restaurants. Don't miss this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $369,000
