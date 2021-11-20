2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $344,280

The Aruba Bay: One-level living at its finest, backing to the community park! To be built for Fall move-in. This brand new home with 2-car garage on slab boasts an open layout with 2 bedrooms including a spacious owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet. Plus, gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, island, granite, stainless appliances (gas cooking) & luxury vinyl plank flooring. Village Oaks is located just 15 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home in Village Oaks is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive $4,000 toward closing for a limited time!*