Perfect size and location for those wanting to downsize into a comfortable home in a convenient location with access to numerous amenities. This home features all one level with 2 generous bedrooms, full guest bath, and a master bath featuring a large walk in shower with seating. Master bedroom also features a large walk in closet. The open concept living area has views of the private fenced back yard and is open to the kitchen which features gas stove, granite countertops and plenty of cabinetry. The home also features a flexible room which can be used as a dining area, formal living area or office space. This community is located across from Lake Monticello where an associate membership can be purchased to access the lake, beaches, club houses and numerous other amenities. Only 20 minutes to Charlottesville and 40 mins to Richmond.
2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $344,000
