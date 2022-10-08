2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $339,990

Introducing the Aruba Bay on Homesite 9 backing to trees! To be built on a fully conditioned walkout basement with 2-car garage for early 2023 move-in, this brand new home boasts an open concept 1-level design w/ 2 bedrooms, including a spacious owner’s suite with private bath, walk-in closet & separate home office/craft room/flex space. PLUS, the modern kitchen includes maple cabinetry, a spacious island, granite countertops, stainless appliances (gas cooking) & luxury vinyl plank flooring. Village Oaks is located just across the street from Lake Monticello, minutes from everyday conveniences like shopping & dining, and just 20 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your appointment today and secure $10,000 in end of summer savings for a limited time!* Open House on Saturday, 10.8 and Sunday, 10.9 from 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM located at 105 Virginia Avenue, Palmyra, VA 22963.