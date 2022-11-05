 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $339,000

Enjoy LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING at Fluvanna's 55+ community, Villages at Nahor, which features a serene COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, WALK/RUN TRAILS, and more! This 1635 fin. sq. ft. DETACHED HOME boasts easy-to-navigate ONE LEVEL LIVING, light-filled rooms, an attached 2-car garage, and TWO SPACIOUS PRIMARY SUITES - one of which features a large SOAKER TUB, spacious shower, and dual vanities! Bird watch from the REAR SCREENED-IN PORCH and relax near the living room GAS FIREPLACE. Prepare meals in the WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with granite countertops, soft-close cabinets, and stainless steel appliances then have family over for dinner in the open-concept DINING ROOM! Located within walking distance to nearby restaurants, convenience stores, and food shopping as well as only 20 minutes from Charlottesville/Historic Downton Mall/the hospital! Open House Sun 11/6 2-4PM.

