2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $329,990

Introducing the Aruba Bay on Homesite 26 backing to trees! To be built on slab with a 2-car garage for Fall move-in, this brand new home boasts an open concept 1-level design w/ 2 bedrooms, including a spacious owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, AND a separate home office/craft room/flex space. PLUS, the modern kitchen includes maple cabinetry, a spacious island, granite countertops, stainless appliances (gas cooking) & luxury vinyl plank flooring. Village Oaks is minutes from everyday conveniences like shopping & dining and just 20 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive $10,000 in closing cost savings for a the next homebuyer only!*