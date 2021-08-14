2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $299,990

The Aruba Bay, last chance to move in before end of 2021 and backing to community park! This brand new 1-level home includes a 2-car garage, an open layout w/ 2 bedrooms, including a spacious owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, AND a separate home office/craft room/flex space. PLUS, the modern kitchen includes maple cabinetry, a spacious island, granite countertops, stainless appliances (gas cooking) &luxury vinyl plank flooring. Village Oaks is located just 15 minutes from Charlottesville with a quaint setting, community pool & clubhouse, walking trails, park & NO YARD WORK! Every home in Village Oaks is 3rd party tested, inspected & HERS® scored. Schedule your visit to tour our TWO fully decorated models and receive up to $5,000 in summer savings for a limited time!*